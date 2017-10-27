Selection mode lauded

MINISTER for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Pila Niningi has told a group of Grade 12 students that online selection will display fairness, transparency and accountability.

He told 186 graduating students of Kerevat National High School: “Now, you do not have to worry about who or which person will select you, as selections have now been computerised and you, among 28,000 Grade 12s nationwide, will go through the online selection to enter higher institutions.”

Online selection of candidates for higher institutions will be done from next year for fairness and to prevent richer parents buying spaces and denying more deserving students a place.

Niningi said one of his first interventions since taking up his portfolio was to introduce the online selection system.

“Such approach to selections guarantee that your hard work during the years of study will not be compromised but rewarded,” Niningi said.

“I believe I will influence other departments to do online selections too.”

Niningi said he was sent by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to attend Kerevat’s 45th graduation because he recognised the school’s top ranking in the country in academic excellence over two years.

“You, the students, have attracted the PM’s attention through your academic performance and you have walked out and made a name for yourself,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...