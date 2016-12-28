Selling money illegal, says Kuvi

By DAPHNE WANI

BOROKO District Court Magistrate Laura Kuvi has warned that people selling money are engaging in an illegal activity.

She said this when striking out the charge of false pretence against John Paul, 32, of Niagombi village, Yangoru-Sausia, East Sepik, when he appeared last Thursday.

“The court is going to be serious against this type of cases,” Kuvi said.

“People can’t come to court and enforce their illegal activities.”

Paul is charged with two counts of false pretence and unlawful assault of Mathew Awa on June 13 at the Jackson domestic airport in Port Moresby.

Kuvi said the Bank of Papua New Guinea has issued many public notices stating that these activities were not sanctioned by the bank.

The court heard that Paul was charged with allegedly obtaining K550 from Awa to buy an airplane ticket.

Paul was arraigned on the charge of unlawful assault against Awa which he denied.

He told the court that he threw a punch at Awa because he was trying to defend himself from being hit.

His trial is set for Jan 25.

Like this: Like Loading...