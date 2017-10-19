Selling of teaching materials questioned

It is surprising to see people going around Goroka town selling standard-based curriculum materials on the street.

How did these individuals get the materials in the first place?

Aren’t there any mechanisms in place to track and keep records of these very vital materials?

Who gave the “green light” for those materials to be put up on sale?

It is what elementary schools need to start teaching next year.

It’s strange to come across such happenings.

This is more so at a crucial time when elementary schools have been waiting for almost a year to receive these important curriculum materials.

I hope no shortage of these materials will be experienced next year.

Concerned

Eastern Highlands

