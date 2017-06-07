Selling votes won’t improve our economy

AS the numbers are counting down for voting, candidates are having sleepless and restless nights and days.

From what I am hearing and observing many people are saying pay for my vote.

My question is, are you going to vote for a change or for money and material goods?

We got to be smart to vote leaders who will be delivering services for the people and not for the payment now for the paint on the finger.

The state and progress of service delivery is only a reflection of who is representing them in Parliament and who is responsible for service delivery at district and ward level.

So, selling votes is not a solution to have better and improvement in economy.

It will contribute to underdevelopment and hardship in life.

Stand firm, be wise, free and fair to vote this coming election for better Papua New Guinea.

Josaiah Sinanakoi

Markham Valley Sec

Lae, MP

