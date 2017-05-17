Seminar on oral communication held

IT WAS an enriching experience for the Aspirants of Savio Haus Bomana Seminary to have resource persons Fred Gomes and Norma Gomes, from Brisbane, Australia, giving a seminar.

The four-day seminar on “Oral and Verbal communication” ran from May 8 to 12 at the aspirantate study hall.

Gomes, the main facilitator of the seminar, explained that the word “communication” was from the Latin “communis” which meant having a common understanding.

He said that people communicated and relayed messages.

However, certain skills must be developed such as the right pronunciation of words, selection of words, proper gestures and above all knowing and understanding your audience.

At every session, each aspirant had to present about four to five different speeches on given topics. Each speech was prepared, planned and practiced before being presented to the class.

The courage and confidence of the participants grew as they presented speech after speech, on different topics, in front of their fellow aspirants.

“Reflect on your own experience and draw out a lesson from it,” Fred told the participants.

The aspirants also learned how to pronounce words correctly using the basic international phonetic rules.

Excitement grew as the participants learnt about phonetics. This was new, as the education system of Papua New Guinea does not teach phonetics. It helped them understand and pronounce the English words with confidence.

A participant, Justin Mautu, said: “Phonetic courses should be introduced at the elementary and primary level.

“This will help the students learn, understand, and communicate in English effectively”.

The participants, who are aspiring to become future Salesian and educators, will share the skills that they have learnt during the course of the seminar.

