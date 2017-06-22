Seminary hosts fundraising event

THE Martin Luther Seminary in Lae, hosted a thanksgiving day on Sunday to help raise

funds to build a fence around the campus.

The seminary currently has the Lutheran Communications building, the Lutheran University of PNG education facility and masters in theology programme located within its campus. The fencing would protect the property and its grounds from nearby settlers who trespass to make gardens and take short-cuts through the university grounds to bus stops.

The thanksgiving programme was attended by assistant head bishop Rev Lukas Kedabing as well as business and government officials.

The principal of the seminary, Dr Rev Michael Wan, said the seminary needed a proper fence and the old one needed to be replaced.

The old fencing was erected when the seminary was established in 1960.

Wan said the new fencing would also give a reason for the church to celebrate 500 years of reformation and 130 years of being an autonomous church.

Dr Rev Wan said most facilities in the church’s institutions were built by missionaries and haven’t been replaced. The new fencing would also help prevent thefts by opportunists from nearby settlements.

He said students and staff have lost properties to thieves.

Wan said they are aiming to raise K2 million to fence the whole seminary area and needed support

from stakeholders and faithful Lutherans.

