Seminary to teach masters programme

THE Martin Luther Seminary in Lae has introduced a Masters in Theology programme to start next year.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG ministerial training department secretary Reverend Hans Giegere said the process of accrediting the programme with the Department of Higher Education was underway.

They will take five students each year, depending on resources and capacity.

Giegere said they were already in the process of getting accredited with the Department of Higher Education.

He said the programme would be easy for mostly church laymen and clergies who would otherwise have gone overseas to further their education.

The seminary was established in 1970 to train church workers and clergy. It has trained more than 500 students since.

He also said the programme would help students undertaking certificate, diploma and bachelor in theology programmes.

Church head Bishop Jack Urame said the training of church ministers was the heart of church and was important to the church.

“The big emphasis is that theological training is the church’s priority. To build capacity in helping people to attain knowledge,” Urame said.

