Send children to school at an early age

AS schools are about to start their academic year, parents are wondering where to enrol their children.

The critical learning stages occur between the ages of three and eight.

PNG’s current education policy aligns the Vison 2050 road map and only caters for children from six years onwards.

The age group between three and five have been neglected by this government policy.

Therefore, I would like to encourage parents to choose an early learning centre that enrols children at from three year onwards.

Investing in the early childhood education will set the foundation for your children’s learning.

Glenn

Goroka

