Senior journalists die

By HELEN TARAWA

THE media industry in PNG has lost two prominent journalists in Oseah Philemon and Susuve Laumaea.

Philemon (pictured right) from Labu village, Morobe, was the longest serving editor and editor in chief of the Post-Courier until June 2008 when he retired and returned to Lae.

He had a short stint with The National in Lae then left and became a farmer in the village.

In November this year the Post-Courier editor Tedogia Kelola recalled him to assist young journalists, especially in political reporting.

According to Kelola, Philemon experienced a mild stroke on Thursday and was taken to Port Moresby General Hospital where he was admitted. He died about 10pm on Friday.

Kelola, on behalf of the news team at the Post-Courier, passed his condolences to the family of the late Philemon.

“He was a very senior and respectable journalist in the entire media fraternity,” Kelola said.

“Commonly referred to as OP, senior journalists would know who he was and his passing on had created a big gap in the journalism profession.”

Philemon had over 35 years of experience, initially as a broadcaster with the government information service and moved onto print media.

He worked as chief of staff, then editor and eventually editor-in-chief until his retirement in 2008.

“We have received condolence messages from Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, ministers, colleagues and friends of the media industry in PNG and the Pacific,” Kelola said.

He is survived by five children and 15 grandchildren.

Laumaea, (pictured right) from Gulf, and one of the founding journalists of the Post-Courier, lost a long fight to cancer.

He worked with various government agencies, including the Prime Minister’s department, before his death.

He was working as speechwriter and senior political advisor (media relations) to the prime minister.

He was also newspaper columnist with the weekly Sunday Chronicle based in Port Moresby.

