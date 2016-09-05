Senior lawyer to attend training in Australia

A SENIOR lawyer from the Department of Justice and Attorney-General has been selected to attend a three-month training programme in Australia.

Freda Ann, whose training starts on Oct 24, was selected by the Australian Attorney-General’s Department.

The training provides participants with a chance to build their skills for good policy development practices by undertaking a two-month placement with the Australian Attorney General’s Department in Canberra.

During training, participants will build skills in legal policy development, information technology, legal research, effective writing, communication, project planning and management, improve community safety, fight crime and corruption, promote regional security and support strong economic growth.

The training is offered to lawyers in law and justice agencies in Pacific Islands Law Officers’ Network member countries.

