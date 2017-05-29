Senior officals learn about cervical cancer vaccine

TWO senior officials of the cancer foundation have visited the Queensland Cancer Council to learn about the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine that is used in the prevention of cervical cancer.

Foundation chief executive Dadi Toka Jnr and programme manager Priscillar Napoleon said that they met 2006 Australian of the Year immunologist Prof Ian Fraser, who also created the cervical cancer vaccine and they discussed the National Capital District HPV vaccination programme.

“Professor Ian was very pleased to hear that the NCD pilot was finally being implemented. He expressed his support and assistance if required by PNG,” they said.

Toka said the NCD programme started at the beginning of this month with more than 8000 girls getting the first dose of the vaccine.

The second dose will be given after six months.

The programme is supported by Rotary International, Rotary Boroko, the departments of health and education, NCD Health Services, US Embassy, the Cancer Foundation, World Health Organisation and UNICEF.

Like this: Like Loading...