Senior officers told to be role models

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

SENIOR police officers should be role models to those down the line, National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi says.

He told The National that this was the Ombudsman Commission’s challenge to senior police officers during the recent commissioner’s conference in Kimbe, West New Britain.

The Ombudsman Commission had suggested that discipline should start from the top.

Turi said because everyone, including the Police Commissioner Gari Baki, was very vocal about disciplinary issues, those at the top must disciplined themselves.

“When we talk about discipline in the force, we have to be an example to our upcoming officers,” Turi said.

“How we walk around, how we carry ourselves, our private and family lives must depict discipline that will make us good role models.”

Turi said they kept on talking about discipline issues in the force but acted otherwise in public.

“Many of us are involved in issues (like polygamy, possession of unlicensed firearms, police brutality) that are questioning our character, code of conduct and roles as commanders,” he said.

“It is not the person that we are conscious about. It is about the offices that we look after that needs to be respected.”

These measures were considered for discipline process within the Papua New Guinea police force which is to undergo a transformation after the commander’s meeting in Kimbe early this month.

There have long been issues with police discipline, attitudes and performance and a recent meeting of senior commanders agreed to tighten the management of staff to instil command and discipline.

