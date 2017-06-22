Senior police officer to appear in court for conspiracy

A SENIOR police officer in Wewak, East Sepik, has been arrested and will appear before the district court for conspiracy, according to provincial police commander Peter Philip.

Philip said Senior Constable Ron Poki was among others who disagreed with the allowance they would receive during the election.

He added that Poki went on the local radio station (NBC Wewak) on Monday and advised of a strike action to be taken by police in the province during the election period.

“My appeal to the people of East Sepik is that there will be no strike by police,” Philip said.

“Only two to three people are discussing allowances and causing disturbances.

“Police on the ground will receive K100 allowances per day while police flown in from Port Moresby and Porgera will get K200.

“Poki and few others think this was unfair.

“What was said on the radio on Monday was incorrect,” Philip said.

He also told The National from Wewak yesterday that 300 security personnel for the election operation in East Sepik would be deployed to the polling venues tomorrow.

Philip advised people in East Sepik province not to cause a scene or argue if they did not have names on the common roll.

He said those who did not have their names on the common roll could register for the elections in 2022.

