Senior Works engineers inspect bridges

SENIOR Works Department engineers conducted a site inspection on the Laloki and Brown River bridges yesterday.

Deputy Secretary Operations Steven Pup, Asian Development Bank project director Barnabas Neausemale and senior engineer Paul Nindivi inspected the bridges.

The bridge project is part of the ADB Bridge replacement for improved rural access project called Package One for Central.

Package two, three and four are on stream and will be rolled out in various selected province.

Package one covers seven bridges in Hiritano and Magi Highway and is part of the ADB loans Number 2783.

It aims to improve the two-lane national and rural access road network.

The cost of Package One is estimated to be around K91 million.

The bridges along the Hiritano Highway are at Angabanga which is 160m long, Brown River is 80m long and the Laloki River which is also 80m long but will be a four-lane bridge to accommodate for the four lane from Nine-Mile roundabout to Laloki. According to the department, traffic is expected to be allowed soon on the bridge to allow for the contractor (China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd) to demobilise the old bridge structure and use it somewhere where the bridge is needed. The opening of the bridges will soon be announced.

