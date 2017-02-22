More sense to have base in Western, Hela

I SUPPORT Dogo Olewale’s letter The National titled, “Western better location for base, barracks” (Feb 13).

With due respect to the landowners of Manumanu in Central,

it brings me to question as to

whether a proper feasibility was undertaken to consider possible strategic locations in other parts of the country.

PNG is facing an uphill battle in containing its law and order issues and security along its borders in Western and West Sepik where drug and gun smuggling is rife.

This makes me question if the Government is setting the right precedence in its adhoc decision for a call out operation in Hela rather than being proactive by monitoring gun trade by relocating Defence Force facilities to strategic routes and locations.

Western and Hela are two provinces which contribute significantly to the national economy and yet are underdeveloped.

Western shares two international borders and has vast land mass which makes it prone to daily gun and drug smuggling.

Hela boasts the LNG project which is very important as its operations can be jeopardised by the ongoing tribal fighting which is a norm in parts of the Highlands.

The Government funded K11 million to curb law and despite numerous criticisms I salute leaders of Hela like Finance Minister James Marape and Governor Francis Potape for their efforts done in containing law and order and minimising arms build-up.

I am proposing that Marape and Potape liaise with the caretaker Defence Minister Mao Zeming and the NEC to consider Hela and Western as alternate locations for the army barracks and naval base.

Frank Kagl

Port Moresby

