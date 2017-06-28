Sepik to use certified list for polling, election manager says

EAST Sepik will only use the 2017 certified list during polling, according to election manager Kila Ralai.

He told The National in an interview in Wewak yesterday that using the certified list and the preliminary roll would complicate things for the election officials.

“I know other provinces requested to use the preliminary rolls during polling. I still stand firm that we won’t use preliminary rolls. We may fall short of ballot papers if we use two different rolls,” he said.

A candidate for the East Sepik regional seat, Allan Bird, is concerned that many eligible voters would not be able to cast their votes.

Many voters in Wewak and Wosera-Gawi were understood to have been turned away at polling stations after their names were not found on the list.

Bird said: “The use of the 2012 roll will address this where most eligible voters are missing out.”

