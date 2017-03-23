Serritslev confident Kapuls can step up

COACH Flemming Serritslev is confident his Papua New Guinea team have it in them to win the home leg of their OFC stage three World Cup qualifier against Tahiti today.

The match which kicks off at 4pm at the Sir John Guise Stadium is the first step in the process for qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

But the 70-year-old Dane pulled no punches in his assessment of his team and some of the issues that had affected their preparation.

“Unfortunately, the case is we have had to change our squad a lot because of 10 players who don’t want to play for the national team anymore but I think we have been able to find very good replacements for those players,” Serritslev said.

Serritslev said the Kapuls needed to refocus on their way to World Cup by giving their best for the country.

“It is very good that players born here want to help the country, to fight for the country,” Serritslev said.

“It’s a very good sign and a very good attitude from the players.

“It has not been difficult to integrate them. They have done a lot themselves to be a part of the team and also the new local players have been doing very well in our camp. For me it looks like a bright future for the PNG national team.”

Just as it was during the OFC Nations Cup, home advantage could once again be vital for PNG as they look to regain ground on the other two teams in their pool.

“I expect a very even match like it was when we played during the Nations Cup.

“Tahiti has a very experienced team compared to our team which is very young now.

“I hope the home advantage will help us perform and play so well that we will be able to win the first match but we know it will be very tough for us.”

Tahiti coach Ludovic Graugnard said the Fifa window was their last chance to take a run at topping the group and making September’s final against the Group A winner.

Like this: Like Loading...