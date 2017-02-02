Serve God first, says Reverend

By JUNIOR UKAHA

LUTHERAN head bishop Reverend Jack Urame says Christians should live to serve God first and their neighbours later.

Urame, the first Lutheran Bishop from outside Morobe, said this during a service held at the St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lae to dedicate public servants in Morobe to God this year.

The church service was initiated by the acting administrator Sheila Harou.

“We are created for a purpose,” Urame said.

“We are created firstly to serve God and secondly our neighbours.

“If you do this you’ll never go wrong.

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your mind and with all your soul. And love your neighbours as you love yourself. This is the will of God and we were created to do his will.”

