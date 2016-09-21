Serve with pride: Lupari

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari has told 29 people who completed a foreign service training to serve the country with pride and dignity in their overseas postings.

“You have a call to serve this nation and that call must come with responsibility to transform this country,” he said.

“You are the future ambassadors of Papua New Guinea so take up the challenge in a positive way.”

Lupari, a former PNG envoy himself, challenged the graduates to think critically on what they could do to bring more development and change to the country through the skills and knowledge they had acquired during the training.

“PNG lives in a global community and is getting smaller and smaller every day because of the advancement in technology,” he said.

“The focus of this global community is not so much on political diplomacy but on investment, trade, labor mobility and the things you hear about every day.

“The people who will be selling the interest of PNG in this global community are in the Foreign Service.”

Staff of the Foreign Service serve in the various PNG embassies and consulates around the world including the Pacific island nations.

