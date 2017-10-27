‘Serve with your heart’

WABAG MP Dr Lino Tom reminded the pioneer nursing graduates of Enga College of Nursing on Wednesay that their profession was a noble calling from God.

Tom added that nursing was not an ordinary career.

“You have answered the prayers of the founding fathers, staff and board members in Enga to see this college become a reality and graduate nurses,” he said.

“You are the first nurses to have accepted God’s call. Remember, you’ll be serving God. Do your job with your heart.”

Tom encouraged them to keep themselves abreast with the latest advances in the medical field and nursing profession by reading every day.

“This is just the beginning of a long career. Advances and discoveries are made in the field of medicine every now and then,” he said.

“A good practitioner is a good reader and always adapts to these changes.”

The college’s founding principal Noelyn Koutalo announced that the college would offer degree programmes in nursing next year.

Kase said they have signed an agreement to allow college to be affiliated with the Pacific Adventist University and start offering degree programmes.

