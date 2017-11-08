Service held for officers killed during election

By Rebecca Kuku

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary held an official funeral service yesterday in Port Moresby for two constables who were killed in Mendi during election-related violence in Southern Highlands.

Andy Kotange and David Kundu were stationed at the Koroba Police Station and on duty when they were attacked at Wara Anga, in Mendi, and shot dead.

During the funeral service, Minister for Finance James Marape said that the two officers had brought the number of policemen killed in election-related violence to four and called on the police hierarchy to bring a conclusion to their deaths.

“These men died in the line of duty, they were police officers so the police commissioner must make a stand now and investigate and arrest those who were involved in the shooting,” Marape said.

“Don’t sit back and wait for money, get out there and find those responsible for the shooting and killing of your men.”

Marape called on the leaders of Southern Highlands to work with the police and hand over suspects who were involved in the killing.

Kotange is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter. Kundu is survived by his two wives and two sons.

Their bodies will be flown back to Hela, where police will officially hand them to the Hela government and their families.

