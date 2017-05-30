Service providers ask EC for unsettled claims

THREE service providers have asked the Electoral Commission office in Morobe two weeks ago to pay their outstanding claims for services purportedly

provided to the commission in the last election.

Election manager Simon Soheke said that he would have to verify the claims before bringing the matter to the attention of Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

Soheke told The National yesterday that among the claimants were PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF),

Lae Polytechnical Institute (Polytech) and a property owner in Tewai-Siassi district.

Soheke said PNGSF has sent in an invoice of K81,000 for the use of its indoor complex for vote-counting for the Lae Open

and Morobe Regional seats in the last election.

He said the Lae Polytech has also asked the commission to pay for the use of the school hall for counting in the last election.

“But Polytech is yet to give us an invoice,” Soheke said.

“One property owner in the Tewai-Siassi district has also billed us K20,000 for the use of his property for counting in the last election,” he said.

“There are some others as well but they have been cleared and regarded as not genuine.”

Soheke said the purported bills were from the time of former election manager Simon Sinai (now acting Deputy Electoral Commissioner-operations) so he would have to take the matter to the EC headquarters to sort it out with Gamato.

A group of service providers in Port Moresby last week stormed the EC headquarters in Hohola demanding payment of their outstanding claims reported to be around K70million.

Like this: Like Loading...