Service providers to be paid in first quarter of 2017

SERVICE providers that played a vital role in the successful hosting of the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Port Moresby last year are yet to be paid by the Government.

During the end of 2016 after the staging of the historical global tournament, the state through the steering committee was the body responsible for the settling payments according to Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Junior.

Following up on the matter The National was told by Tsiamalili Jr that all outstanding payments to service providers for the U20 World Cup were still with the Finance Department.

“Paying the service providers their outstanding is a top priority of the Government,” Tsiamalili Jr said.

“The state has made it clear that their 2016 liabilities would be looked at in the first quarter of 2017 and the Finance and Planning Department knows.

“We are hoping that within the next few weeks we can start seeing some payments from Finance to paying off all that liabilities.

“It’s been highlighted that the 2016 Fifa World Cup payments are a priority for 2017.”

Tsiamalili Jr said all Government departments had been hit hard by the hard current economic period as one of the reasons that had affected the PNG Sports Foundation with their power bills and water bills which resulted in the temporary closure of sporting venues like the Taurama Aquatic Centre and the Rita Flynn Sports Complex.

“That is why we had to consolidate and make some tough decisions during Christmas shutting down venues.” In the meantime Tsiamalili Jr said most service providers were aware of the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...