Service providers to be paid on merit

By MALUM NALU

SERVICE providers with outstanding bills will be paid on merit, says Chief Secretary and inter-department election committee chairman Isaac Lupari.

He clarified that this was only for what was owed to them for the 2012 general election and 2013 local level government elections.

Service providers claim they are owed K70 million for providing various services throughout the country during those elections.

Lupari told The National that outstanding legal claims were now being dealt with by Government.

He said other service providers would have to have their claims verified before they were paid.

Lupari said those service providers who were not happy, could take the issue to court.

