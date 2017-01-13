A SENIOR magistrate in East New Britain says there is a need to set up drug squads in the four districts to tackle the increase in drug cultivation and consumption.

Magistrate Samuel Lavutul said this at the conclusion of the law and order’s Operation Kivovon conducted in the past three weeks in Rabaul district.

Kokopo district currently has a drug squad but Pomio, Rabaul and Gazelle are still to set up theirs.

“Eight years ago when I was a magistrate in Rabaul and then to Kokopo, we normally had one or two drug cases in a year. Today, we have drug cases every day,” he said.

Lavutul said offences such as assault, insulting and shoplifting had dropped while drug cases had increased.

“Every day, there are at least four people charged with drug offences which indicate that drug cultivation is on the rise,” he said.

“There are children selling seeds on the road.”

He said authorities at the Kerevat Correctional Services had been asking the courts not to send any more people to the prison because it was already overcrowded.

“But for cases regarding homebrew and drugs, we will not shy away from putting people in jail. And we treat cases on their own merit,” he said.

Lavutul said the law and order operations were good. But when a suspect is charged, the police must make sure witnesses are available during the trial.

“Informants are important to see a case through. Do not think that it is now the responsibility of the prosecutor,” he said.

