Set up proper channels to claim entitlements: MP

PUBLIC Service Minister Sir Puka Temu says the Government needs to establish a proper mechanism to facilitate the clearance of entitlements for deceased public servants.

He said this in response to Nuku MP Joe Sungi who queried the process for the payment of entitlements for deceased public servants.

Sir Puka said the respective departments should work with the Public Curator’s office to settle the claims for entitlements.

Sir Puka said the Public Curator’s Office needed to be restructured to cater for the increased demands for processing of entitlements.

He added that there were different layers of entitlements including final entitlements, in lieu of leave entitlements, superfund and any bank accounts that the deceased may have.

Sir Puka said the delays were from the provincial administration through the Provincial Government Accounting System which was controlled by finance.

“The entitlements can be paid directly from respective department where the deceased had worked to identify the amount due and payment made directly,” he said.

“Another area where most family members are burdened is the bank account and superfunds.

“If a deceased civil servant has not determined in the superfunds what percentage of payments go to whom in the event that the diseased officer may have two or three spouses or children unnamed so this is where the difficulty and the delays were.

“The superfunds systems are now on line, we are harnessing information technology in order for us to facilitate identification of the payments. This is one issue that we as fellow Papua New Guineans must now take on board, the issue of the will, either you as a leader of or a public servant.”

“Nowadays, this is becoming very important, Sir Puka said.

“We must also play our role, because when we are deceased and there is no will or will have been determined and then the systems have to cater for it.”

