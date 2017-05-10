Setting up uni vital: Yamuna

By PETER WARI

THE establishment of the Western Pacific University in Southern Highlands is a priority for Imbonggu open candidate Ron Yamuna.

Yamuna was the chief executive officer of the Ialibu-Pangia District Development Authority and resigned to contest the national election.

He is the principal landowner of the university area and said he wanted to continue to support the work of the government to establish the university.

His supporters dressed in tradition costumes last Thursday at the district office sang songs, depicting the hard work Yamuna did to have the university established in the province.

The dancers marched to the office to pay his nomination fee singing “Father of Western Pacific University”.

Yamuna said when he was the CEO, he was very active in the establishment of the university and it was important that the work continued with the support of the local MPs.

He said the people of Imbonggu had seen his leadership in the university project and the way he administered Ialibu-Pangia administration.

Yamuna said the district had no cash crops such as coffee and tea therefore human resource was his main focus.

Eighteen are contesting the Imbonggu seat.

