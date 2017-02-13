Settler recalls eviction as MP assures support

Former Paga Hill settler Alice Paul fought back tears as she spoke of her plight after being forcefully evicted from her home in National Capital District.

The mother of five from Ialibu in the Southern Highlands had to struggle in a tin shed at Ragamuga Block to fend for her children.

Paul said her husband deserted her for a new wife because he could not cope up with the living condition and life at the Ragamuga Block 2.

Fighting back tears, she spoke openly on how the developers, Paga Hill Development Company had dumped them without supporting them.

She came out publicly for the first time when Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko visited the Ragamuga Block to present funds to two women’s group residing at the block.

The block housed settlers who included government officers, Paga Hill settlers, Waterfront settlers and Two-Mile Hill settlers.

Upon hearing the plight of Paul, Tkatchenko called on United Nations and other relevant bodies to revisit the resettlement exercise.

“I inherited the problem from 2012 after the election,” he said.

“Despite providing some necessities such as water, the settlers still need more assistance from government.”

He described the resettlement by Paga Hill Development Company as total disgrace and inhuman to people in his electorate.

The Moresby South MP said he was working closely with NCD Governor Powes Parkop and the landowners to make 250 sub-lease blocks that would be available for the settlers which include the Paga Hill settlers at Six-Mile.

“Everything should be alright once Global Construction start work on the blocks as part of the K5 million programme,” Tkatchenko said.

