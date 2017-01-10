Settlers claim North East 9s title

By MELTON PAIS

THE Oro Settlers, a team that contained four basketball representatives, claimed the Port Moresby North East Bang-36 rugby league nines cup on Sunday.

The Settlers beat the Six-Mile Tigers 16-10 at Kone Tigers Oval taking the cup and K6000 while the runners-up settled for K4 000.

In the plate final, the Bige Petroleum sponsored-Freeway Bumpers beat the City Redbacks 8-0.

In the bowl final, Gordon Jets edged Megusa Brothers 8-4.

The Settlers led by Port Moresby Vipers forward Lawrence Kuso Jr and basketballers in the Muri brothers (Apia, Hobert and Dia Muri) as well as Moses Lune showed they could play the national sport just as well as the next guys.

The Settlers scored three tries – two in the first half and one in the second – and slotted a brace of conversions to bring home the bacon.

The finals saw the cup playoff last 15 minutes a half while the other finals (plate and bowl) went for the regulation nine minutes each way.

Settlers centre Apia Muri said playing rugby league was always fun and his brothers and Lune were keen on keeping fit ahead of their PNG Men’s Basketball League season in the first quarter of 2017.

“We enjoyed ourselves and winning was a bonus,” Muri said.

Sponsor Brain Kombe commended all the teams that took part in the tournament. He also commended the supporters for their playing a big part in ensuring the competition ended well.

