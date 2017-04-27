Settlers get roofing assistance

SETTLERS displaced by an ethnic clash in Lae between people from Sialum and Kabwum in Morobe and Highlanders at Boundary Road were given 1,008 sheets of roofing irons to rebuild and resettle their family.

The conflict which started in 2014 has left 245 houses and several deaths and injuries.

Lae MP Loujaya Kouza donated the roofing sheets under the Lae district’s tithing programme implemented by the Body of Christ through its Preach and Build Ministry.

Body of Christ chairman Ps Peter Onga and Jennol Koropa and members of the group distributed 336 roofing iron sheets to the Sialum community on March 16 followed by donations to the Kabwums and Highlanders two weeks ago.

Jennol said that it was divine intervention that led Kouza to step in at the beginning of the conflict to ensure peace prevailed.

“The Body of Christ intervened and held devotions with displaced people, shared the message of God’s loving grace and respect to one another followed by the building initiative” he said.

The first 21 families from each ethnic group will receive 16 pieces of the 336 roofing iron sheets to build standard low-cost homes.

