Settlers in Lae learn skills in two-week course

THE need for practical skills to make a living for settlers at Liklik Bik Man (LBM) near Second Seven Dump in Lae has convinced the Ginigoada Bisnis Development to conduct Bus III life and business training for them.

The two-week training began on Oct 4 with 98 participants after the graduation of 88 in Bus II training in young life skills sponsored by AusAID.

The Bus III course comprises building confidence in letter and CV writing and interviews, family finance, sexual health and family planning, gender-based violence, basic business awareness and budgeting, cash book, costing and pricing and income-generating activities.

Head trainer Gini Galamu and assistant Junior Emil were engaged to teach the participants, most of whom are unemployed but have the courage and confidence to begin from scratch.

Emil said involving partner trainers like Digicel, PNG Family Health (PNGFH) and the Bank South Pacific (BSP) had positive impacts in boosting the abilities of the participants to reflect and understand the lesson contents and underlying ideas.

Training coordinator Don Savi said Bus III was sponsored by Digicel and others by AusAID, BSP and PNGFH.

The coordinator said participants were offered choices to do basic trade skills training based on courses made available by partner institutions in basic computing, driving, gourmets, panel

beating and spray painting, motor mechanics, welding, plumbing, tourism and hospitality, and electrical.

