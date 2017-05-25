Settlers, like other city residents, need services

EVERY development is meant for people and must be a people-focused thing.

The end result of any development in the capital city of PNG is primarily to benefit people and a key priority that people are the true owners of every development outcome.

In this prevailing thinking, politicians are just there to facilitate development and to provide the needs of all people regardless of gender, family back ground, colour, religion etc, so that people live a better life in the city.

As I was writing, the number of population/settlers in the settlements in the National Capital District is increasing dramatically.

Interestingly, settlements in the capital city is made up of different classes/groups of people such as street vendors, disadvantaged population, including most of the permanent employees from both the public and private sector.

Because of the rapidly increasing rental/housing costs in the main hub of the city, most of the low income earners cannot always able to meet/afford proper housing so they easily move into settlements to live.

So we can describe settlement as the simple home for simple people.

Settlers in the settlements such as Morata and Erima and others need development and basic necessities such as better water and power supply, road networking and so forth for a sustainable living.

Fenebe Ibusubu

NCD, Port Moresby

