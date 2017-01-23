Seven students to study in Australia

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

SEVEN students left for Australia on Friday to pursue their dreams at the Tafe Colleges in Cairns and Brisbane for various diploma programmes.

Representing the students Amanda Lambert, one of the seven, acknowledged Heights Pacific Education and Visa Solution agent for providing the path way.

“On behalf of the students I want to say thank you, some of us who scored good marks were not able to make it to universities due to space limitation, this is another opportunity for us to study in Cairns,” Lambert said. “It’s a good thing for us and I would like to say thank you for making it possible for us.”

Principal Consultant James Kubunu said three girls will be studying in Cairns while the four boys in Brisbane.

He said they all would be taking diploma programmes in various fields which will take them a year or one-and-half to complete studies depending on the type of course they study.

School fee is A$16,000 (about K36,215.48) but students could pay A$8000 (about K18,107.74) per semester. “Programmes offered by TAFE is globally recognised and after completing diploma, the students can go straight to affiliated Universities.”

He said TAFE has six campuses and was affiliated to Griffith University, University of Queensland, Southern Cross University, Charles Stuart University and James Cook University, Queensland University of Technology, University of Canberra and Australian Catholic University

He said to do bachelors, it would take two years since foundation year was completed at TAFE.

