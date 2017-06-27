Seven suspects plead not guilty

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THE seven heavily armed suspects in camouflage clothing who were intercepted by police in West New Britain last Friday all pleaded not guilty of any wrong doing yesterday at the Kimbe Committal Court.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora said one of the suspects pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm but later changed his plea to not guilty like the rest of the accused.

Their case was adjourned to July 10.

They were intercepted by Kimbe police engaged in election operations at the Aling suburb just outside Kimbe town last Friday night.

He said the suspects were believed to be a part of a wider network of known criminals whom police suspect were sponsored by some candidates in the election.

Police confiscated five camouflage jackets, one homemade 12-gauge shotgun, two 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, one 12-gauge slug shotgun cartridge and a Glock semi-automatic 9mm factory made pistol with 24 9mm bullets for the semi-automatic and a pistol magazine containing 17 9mm live bullets.

Namora said the seven were charged under the Firearms Act and Criminal Code Act.

Police are expected to lay further charges on the seven as soon as investigations reveal fresh evidence.

The firearms and ammunition were being held at Kimbe police station while investigations continue.

