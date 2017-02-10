Sevens efforts lauded

THE performance of the PNG rugby sevens teams the Pukpuks and Palais at the Sydney leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series last weekend, has won the admiration of chief executive officer of Australian Rugby Union Bill Pulver.

Speaking to the media at the conclusion of the Sydney tournament Pulver praised the effort and spirit with which the PNG teams participated.

“Welcome to the wonderful world of sevens rugby. PNG were good in the women’s matches, they were outstanding in the men’s.

“I was nervous when Australia played them (Pukpuks). You’re going to see more countries around the world participating in this sport, largely on the back of the fact that it is an Olympic sport,” Pulver said.

PNG’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams who do not feature regularly on the sevens series, so unsurprisingly they didn’t win a game over the weekend. But their natural talent and flair for the game won over admirers like Pulver.

“Our neighbours PNG are incredibly talented. Let me tell you, anyone who’s walked the Kokoda Track and played touch footy with them after a day’s walk knows they’re outstanding,” Pulver said.

The outstanding player for PNG was the Palais’ Joanne Lagona. Of the 54 points scored by the Palais, Lagona scored 49 of them.

She brought gasps from the crowd and pundits alike with her power and speed. Her feats earned her a spot on the Dream Team list following the Sydney tourney alongside the likes of World Player of the Year, Charlotte Caslick of Australia.

