Seventeen sign apprentice contract with Lihir mining

Seventeen young Lihirians signed four year Apprentice Contracts with Newcrest-Lihir last week.

There were five females in the electrical, auto electrical and metal fabricating welding trades among these locals.

The apprentice training programme is in line with Newcrest’s values to develop talent that aims to impart knowledge and skills to improve individuals and ultimately the workforce.

Speaking during the signing, maintenance training coordinator Nathan Tukuafu commended Lihirian women for pursuing a trade related career path in a male dominated environment and to make a difference in their communities.

Tukuafu encouraged the apprentices to make use of the chance to grow and further develop themselves for good careers.

“This is a life-long journey of learning. The responsibility is yours to perform to the best of your ability and to do so safely,” Tukuafu told them.

The National Apprenticeship Trades and Testing Board (NATTB) applauded Newcrest-Lihir for participating in the apprentice training programme in developing its human resource that would empower others.

They further emphasized NATTB guidelines and the importance of compliance as well as Newcrest policies to succeed.

As programme facilitators NATTB will see to it that the apprentices attend various courses and testing requirements to enable them to qualify as certified tradesmen and women.

