Seventh day is the Sabbath day

IN response “Real day for Sabbath not named in the Bible” by anointed Christian in The National on June 2, I am of the view that God would not let his people in suspense by not instructing them and guiding as on how and when to worship him.

God gave specific and precise instruction when it comes to worship.

In this case: God blessed, sanctified, rested from his work and made it holy (Gen. 2:2-3). God engraved with his very own hand on the tablets stone twice by saying “Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy”.

Six days you shall labour and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God (Ex.20:8-11). Again God is precise and more specific here.

Why would God leave his worshipers in suspense by not giving specific and precise instruction?

We have to understand that by then the children of Israel already knew that Sabbath is the seventh day.

In our world today we cannot come up with excuses by blindly saying that real day for Sabbath is not mentioned in the Bible and waiting vainly for angels to reveal to us.

Willie Siso

Sabbath Observer

Like this: Like Loading...