Several developments in Goroka: Kimisopa

Goroka MP Bire Kimisopa says several major developments are taking place in his electorate despite the tough economic times.

These include development of the Goroka Airport through National Airport Corporation’s Civil Aviation Development Investment Programme (CADIP).

“Goroka is seeing substantial development,” Kimisopa told The National.

“We are certainly rolling out infrastructure.”

He said this included roads, bridges and interventions in health and education.

“We’ve also got a new airport coming so there’s some degree of confidence (in Goroka),” Kimisopa said.

“The Government, in its wisdom, has decided to fund the 89 districts with a substantial amount of money.

“One of the things we continue to suffer from is a genuine capacity to deliver interventions that our people want.

“The tendering process is so chaotic it takes too long.”

