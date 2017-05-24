Sex accused jailed for rape of girl, 12

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE Lae National Court yesterday sentenced a man from Chimbu to three years in jail with hard labour for sexually assaulting a minor in Lae last year.

Anton Bu Nababe Nawa, 45, from Gumine in Chimbu, admitted to Justice Frazer Pitpit that he had committed the offence.

The court heard that on July 4 last year at Daka Block, West Taraka, Nawa sexually assaulted a girl who was then 12 years old.

It was revealed that Nawa was caught in the act by the victim’s mother who reported the matter to police.

Nawa’s lawyer requested leniency to his client on the grounds that he was a first time offender and a family man.

However, the State lawyer submitted that the maximum penalty should be imposed.

Justice Pitpit in his ruling took into account the victim’s medical report and that fact that the prisoner had cooperated with the court throughout the trial.

He said, however, that the trauma the victim had gone through would last in her lifetime.

The court deducted 10 months and 16 days from the sentence for the time the prisoner spent in custody. A further 12 months were deducted because Nawa suffered knife wounds to his leg and head and lost a few of his teeth when he was attacked by members of the community.

Pitpit said the 12 months were deducted to remind the public not to take the law into their hands but let justice take its course.

Nawa will serve the remaining one year, one month and 14 days at Buimo jail

Meanwhile, the Lae District Court will not be hearing cases throughout this week because the magistrates are attending a bi-annual magisterial meeting in Port Moresby.

All village court and district court cases have been moved to next week.

