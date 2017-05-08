Sex accused lied to court: Judge

By DAPHNE WANI

A MAN found guilty of sexually assaulting his daughter is expected to be sentenced today by the National Court in Waigani.

Justice Nicholas Kirriwom convicted the man (named) after the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt after a trial that he did sexually penetrate his daughter five years ago.

Kirriwom said the man had lied to the court that he only sexually touched her.

He said no sensible person would believe that the man had picked her up from school on three different occasions just to fondle her.

The girl was 13 when she was first sexually assaulted in August 2012. The offences continued in September and November that year.

She was in Grade Six and was the youngest of his three children.

A medical report from a gynaecologist at the Vunapope Hospital in Rabaul in January 2014 revealed that she was treated after contracting a sexually-transmitted disease.

Her mother took her to the hospital after she detected foul body odour from the girl. She also noticed her behavior changing at home and in school. The girl later confessed to her mother everything.

The man told the court that he had an unhappy marriage over 18 years because his wife was the dominant figure at home.

His wife told the court that he had been a good father but changed after he lost his job in 2009.

The man apologised to the court, his wife and children for his action. He has been in custody since 2013.

He was remanded at Kerevat before being transferred to Bomana, in Port Moresby, for his trial.

