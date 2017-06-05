Sex disease policy launched

By PERO SIMINJI

THE Department of Health has launched a new way of dealing with HIV/Aids and sexually transmitted disease infections (STI) aimed at reducing transmission.

The new method is called test-and-treat policy, the department’s STI and HIV/Aids programme manager, Dr Nick Dala, told health workers in a workshop in Port Moresby last Thursday.

“New scientific evidence provided by World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that when we start treatment at an early stage we find that the outcome is much better,” he said.

“With the help of WHO, Papua New Guinea has stepped up with the test-and-treat policy. For instance, if we diagnose someone today and find that he or she is HIV positive we start treatment straight away.

“That will make the outcome better with the treatment not delayed, so this is part of the tour we planned,” he said.

Last week “we were in Madang to launch the policy for the benefit of the health workers there, to step up with the treatment of those who are HIV positive”.

He said last Thursday’s workshop was supported by partners from non-governmental organisations because the government was unable to do it with the country’s current economic situation.

Dala thanked the implementers, WHO and Family Health International who donated about K100,000 for the workshops like the one held last week.

“We believe in the practice of test-and-treat because it has been scientifically shown that it is one of the preventive tools,” he said.

“If we start treatment early for people with HIV, we will be able to prevent them from transmitting HIV/Aids and sexually transmitted diseases to other people who are negative.

“If they are found positive, they must be treated, so that means the health department with partner departments need to work hand in hand to speed up and reduce the rate of transmission taking place,” he said.

