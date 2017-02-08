Sexual abuse case dismissed

THE Waigani Committal Court has dismissed a case of a man charged with persistent sexual abuse of his step daughter.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli told the court that witnesses provided inaccurate and insufficient evidence so he had to discharge the accused, John Koilala from Gulf.

Gauli told the court that the accused was charged for alleged sexual abuse that occurred between 2003 and 2011.

“These were never reported to the police nor made known to the victim’s mother until mid-July last year, which is five years later,” Gauli said.

“Why did she keep it for so long and did not reveal the incident within a reasonable time?”

Gauli said that any alleged sexual abuse that occurred after 2011 were not part of the initial charge as per the charge in the information.

Gauli told the court that there was no proper evidence provided to confirm Koiala was actually involved in the alleged incident.

“There is no evidence stating specific dates to prove the alleged incidents thus it is too general and hearsay.”

He said the general statement was insufficient evidence and ordered that Koiala be discharged and his bail refunded.

It was alleged that between 2003 and 2011, at Bagita Police Barracks in the National Capital District, Koiala engaged in persistent sexual abuse with the victim when she was just eight years old.

The victim allegedly kept it secret until June 2016 (five years after) when she told her step mother everything the defendant did to her.

Her mother reported the alleged incident to the police.

