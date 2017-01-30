Sexual abuse suspects arrested

POLICE in East New Britain have arrested and charged three suspects with persistent sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

The victim is a student of a rural primary school at a relocation area.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said the victim was alleged to have been sexually abused on different dates and locations since 2014.

She only reported the matter to her parents this month.

Her parents then lodged a complaint with police.

Tabali said police have collected statements of all witnesses, and her medical report.

The victim’s relatives have also teamed up and assisted police in bringing in the suspects.

According to police reports, the suspects were close relatives of the victim’s father and aged 31, 20 and 17.

