Sexual health project attains goals

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Poro Sapot project carried out over the past 15 years under Save the Children Papua New Guinea has achieved its goal of improving sexual and reproductive health among key populations in the country, an official says.

Save the Children PNG country director Jennifer El-Sibai said in Port Moresby earlier this month that the project, funded by the Australian government, has engaged police, service providers, gatekeepers, community groups and other key stakeholders “to create an enabling environment for the promotion and protection of sexual health, rights and well-being among most at-risk populations”.

She said the project was carried out in National Capital District, Eastern Highlands, Morobe, Western and Central.

“The Poro Sapot Project worked to improve the sexual and reproductive health of key populations by training and supporting peer outreach volunteers, creating linkages to health and other services, providing clinical HIV and sexual reproductive health services.

