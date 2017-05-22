‘Sexual offences prevalent’

By TABITHA NERO

SEXUAL offences against minors, especially girls, are becoming prevalent and there is a need for deterrence for such offences, a national court judge says.

“Men should not discriminate against vulnerable members of society and tougher laws should be imposed by the court to serve as a reminder to would-be perpetrators,” Justice Joseph Yagi told the Goroka National Court last Wednesday.

He made the comments after the court sent a man to jail for 15 years after he was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl.

David Jonathan, 23, from Ufeto village in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, admitted in court that on July 24 last year, he held up the victim and her girlfriend with an axe, after they went to the Asarouifa village court bushes to relieve themselves.

The court heard that the victim’s friend managed to escape but the victim was taken deeper into the bushes and raped. Jonathan was later apprehended by locals and handed over to police.

Jonathan’s lawyer argued that Jonathan should be sentenced to 10 years as he was a first-time offender and had admitted to committing the offence.

On delivering his decision, Justice Yagi said Jonathan was armed with an axe, used force with threat of violence, deflowered the victim and injured her private parts as shown by a medical report which was obtained two days after the incident and made no attempt to express remorse or compensate the victim or her family.

Justice Yagi emphasised that appropriate punishments should be given to those who committed sexual offences against minors.

Jonathan was taken to the Bihute Correctional Centre to serve his time.

