Seymour queries shipping operations

By PISAI GUMAR

HUON GULF MP Ross Seymour wants to know how much profit Morobe Coast Shipping Services Ltd (MCSSL) made since the inception of the entity almost four years ago.

Seymour raised concern at the vessel mv Morobe Rainforest lying idle at Voco Point since July.

It will cost Huon Gulf K25,000 to get the vessel sailing again.

The vessel was towed back to Lae from Wandokai in July and docked after enduring mechanical problems while on its way to Wasu via Finschhafen.

There were 60 passengers onboard with cargo and a coffin with a corpse when the right engine developed problems.

Seymour said the MCSSL was an initiative of the five coastal districts of Morobe assisted by the provincial and the national government.

“The Government gave K10 million. The five districts chipped in our shares,” he said.

“I want to know how much profit have the operation generated so far.”

MCSSL manager Namon Mawason, when contacted, said he would reply by email but did not do so.

Huon Gulf district administrator Aaron Ambang said the engine gear box was totally burned.

“However, there are no similar spare parts at the shipyard in New Zealand,” he said.

“To purchase direct from the United States is costing us K250,000.

“I am also concern as it’s getting towards Christmas. I want the vessel fixed to serve the people during the festive period, but the engine is yet to arrive.”

Ambang said due to limited business activities in coastal Huon Gulf, MCSSL had decided to open up its schedule to Finschhafen and Salamaua using mv Morobe Rainforest, when the vehicle met the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...