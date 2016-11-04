Shady cops at night roadblocks

ALLOW me to express my concern about nighttime road blocks conducted by police in the National Capital District. Checking vehicles and drivers for licences, registration and roadworthiness are acceptable. However, I fail to understand when the policemen search inside vehicles and confiscate unopened bottles of beer. Even for a carton of beer not being opened, these policemen will confiscate them and charged us. Where in the law does this apply? Some policemen even take the car and drive it to nearest police station without charging the drivers and then escape with their beers. Can the Metropolitan Superintendent and others put their mobile phone numbers in the media so that we can report these rogue cops.

Nick Tyson, Port Moresby