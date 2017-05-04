Shame MPs took away meaning of the opening

IN regard to yesterday’s report in The National on the interference by the Opposition leader Don Polye and Northern Governor Gary Juffa, it is a big slap to the people of this country especially the people of Oro during this period of country’s national election.

It clearly shows, these are the only group moving around all the four corners of this country tarnishing the good work done by the current O’Neill-led government.

We, the people of this country, for the first time in history after 40 years are experiencing developments in the remote areas.

How can an official ceremony be politicised by power hungry politician?

A great shame to these political leaders being escorted by a young Oro female to the grand stand and lying to the people of Oro that Opposition has built this new operating theatre.

What short of message are these power hungry politicians trying to deliver to the people of Oro?

These project was being initiated by current government through its Health Ministry.

None of the ministers, Health secretary or even Prime Minister were present.

The people of Oro were really ashamed of speeches made by Opposition leader and his delegates.

The opening of the Operating Theatre was unofficially opened and dimmed null and void.

Mark Talipa

G4S Lae

