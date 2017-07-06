Shame on PNC and NA for misleading people

YOUR printed article titled “PM wants missing billions probed” and “O’Neill not sticking to facts: Somare” on page 5 dated June 20, 2017 is of great interest.

Shame on you PNC and NA for misleading the people.

Missing billions of kina under your previous coalition government proves nothing trust worthy in you than a good government who can spotlight and address issues of such grave concern like missing billions of kina.

It’s a disgrace for taxes payers’ money to be missing in billions of kina.

Practice and promote good governance with transparency and accountability for the benefit of Papua New Guineans and our country.

Hata’avile Moss

Lae

