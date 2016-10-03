Shame school closed

BEING the only secondary school in Kairuku, Central province, it’s really sad to see its closure of the Mainohana Catholic Secondary school Due to financial problems. Through observation, other Catholic agency-run schools do not face similar situation. As a concerned Grade 12 student, it’s really sad and frustrating having unexpected regular breaks throughout the years – 2015 and 2016. Can we have our Central provincial governor and Kairuku-Hiri MP look into the situation to minimise disruptions in the future?

– Scrum Unit, Maino Rutz